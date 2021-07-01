Extortion Racket: ED Remand Copy Details Anil Deshmukh's Role In Transfer Of IAS Officers

In a significant development in the extortion racket concerning Maharashtra's ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh, Republic Media Network has accessed the remand copy of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As per the remand copy, Sanjeev Palande, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Anil Deshmukh has admitted that Anil Deshmukh was involved in the transfer of several IPS officers.

On Thursday, the ED has submitted to the court that several IPS officers were transferred and several ministers were aware of this. According to the remand copy, Palande also revealed that a meeting took place on March 4, 2021, to decide the amount to be extorted from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Tainted Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze's role in the entire extortion racket will also be investigated. In order to ascertain Anil Deshmukh's role in the extortion racket, the ED sought to extend the custody of his aides Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde by five more days after which the custody was extended by the PMLA court till July 6.

As per the ED, Kundan Shinde, who is said to be Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant served as the middleman between former Mumbai API Sachin Vaze and Deshmukh in the extortion racket.

The ED told the sessions court, that a total of Rs 4 crores collected by Vaze from various establishments was given to Kundan Shinde who passed it on to Anil Deshmukh. Another man who aided the operation is Sanjeev Palande, who is said to be the personal secretary of Deshmukh. The man is also said to be an accomplice in handling the illegal money trail from Sachin Vaze.

The illegal money is said to have been funnelled through a charitable trust that was being used to route the Rs 20 crore money trail. Several Kolkata-based shell companies have also been named as a part of this extortion racket. Moreover, Rs 10 crore was allegedly routed through a company named Zodiac Dealcom. On June 26, Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande were sent to the ED custody till July 1.

Extortion allegations on Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Anil Deshmukh of asking the Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants of Mumbai. He alleged that Deshmukh had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Anil Deshmukh and NCP had refuted all extortion allegations saying that Param Bir Singh was making such allegations to save himself from the Mansukh Hiren death case which is linked to the Antilia Bomb scare case.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of his aides, ED summoned Anil Deshmukh for interrogation, however, the latter has declined to turn up citing the risk of contracting COVID-19. On June 29, Deshmukh's lawyers sought some other date for his appearance before the agency.

Deshmukh had resigned as Home Minister on April 5 after the Bombay High Court's verdict to conduct a CBI inquiry on the extortion racket in Maharashtra.

'Meeting was held to decide on extortion money': Anil Deshmukh's aide divulges to ED