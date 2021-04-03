'Extortion Under Mamata Banerjee's Nose': BJP's Salvo At TMC Over Syndicate Audiotapes

After the Bengal syndicate tapes having conversations between an unknown individual and coal scam accused Anup Majhi's right-hand man Ganesh Bagaria were out in the open, BJP has claimed that the entire scandal was to the tune of Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 crores and targets were given for extortion of money. BJP National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has lashed out at TMC by saying that Syndicate Raj and cut money culture was practised under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing a press conference after the audiotapes surfaced, Gaurav Bhatia said, "The audiotapes are a testimony how corruption cut money and syndicate raj exists right under Mamata Banerjee's nose. The audiotapes have also revealed that the collection of money has been formalised and state machinery has been used to facilitate the collection agents. This has been happening right in front of the chief minister and her nephew's special friend Vinay Mishra has been acting as the collection agent and demanding money from everyone."

Because there is cut money, everything has a rate chart and the people who are practising the cut money system are not brought to book even after people complaining of their corruption, Gaurav Bhatia said.

Quoting the conversation from the audiotapes, Gaurav Bhatia said, "Person next to Commissioner is Abhishek Banerjee's man Vinay Mishra and he himself sits and demands money from everyone to get the work done. This has been heard in the audiotapes. See their guts, the criminal, the extortionist sits next to the Commissioner, he runs the syndicate and says the rate to get the work done."

Press byte by Shri @gauravbh at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/V7sBQyllor — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2021

The audio tapes exposing Syndicate Raj

Ganesh Bagaria in the purported audiotapes is heard describing the syndicate raj under TMC. He is heard saying, "Let's take Rajarghat, New town area. If there is any construction to be done, anyone wants sand, stone, bricks and others, they have to go through syndicate only."

Describing the 'cut money' he says, "If something is worth Rs 100, people of the syndicate will charge Rs 120 and give inferior quality. This is how syndicate earns and they have an understanding with their political bosses."

When asked how funds were transferred to political bosses, Ganesh Bagaria purportedly says he doesn't remember as those kinds of stories don't come out that easily and it is part of the core group.

"Everything used to happen through Vinay (Mishra) from the beginning. This has been happening 1.5 years after the TMC govt came into power around 2012-13," he added.

Talking about an instance where 'Vinay' coerced film producers, Bagaria is heard saying, "The Excise commissioner once questioned our man 'Vinay' only. He went and sat beside the Commissioner and called all the producers. After giving them drinks, he told them they have to pay this much per bottle. When some producers said that they can't pay, he said that their businesses will be shut from the next day."

The Supreme Court had restrained the CBI from arresting Aunp Majhi till April 6 and the Central agency is of the view that the scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned quarries of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crores of rupees. Part of the crime proceeds has been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also joined the probe. The audiotapes purportedly linking to TMC are a big setback to the ruling party amid the ongoing assembly polls while the BJP exuding confidence of dominating the elections as far as the two phases of polling are concerned and six more phases to go. The remaining phases of the eight-phase election are scheduled on April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.