Extradition Of Purulia Arms Drop Accused Kim Davy No Political Issue, Says Danish FM

Denmark Foreign Affairs Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the extradition of Kim Davy, prime accused in the Purulia arms drop case, is not a ‘political topic’. Stating that the ‘work in progress’, Rasmussen said authorities of both India and Denmark are having an in-depth discussion regarding the case. Rasmussen is currently in India and met Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday, February 28.

Responding to questions on extradition of Kim Davy, Lars Løkke Rasmussen said, “When I visited India back in 2019, in my previous capacity as Prime Minister, we talked about it. We had an in-depth discussion at the political level and we agreed that this is not a political topic.”

“It's something which should be dealt with among the proper authorities and what I am informed about that is that this is a work in progress,” Rasmussen was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Kim Davy's extradition

Kim Davy was the alleged key conspirator in the Purulia arms drop case, that occurred in 1995. Kim Davy alias "Niels Holck" is a Danish national and the alleged mastermind behind the dumping of plane-loads of weapons in the border state of West Bengal.

In 1995, a large consignment of illegal arms, including AK-47 rifles and ammunition, were dropped from an Antonov An-26 aircraft in the Purulia district of West Bengal. Following the investigation into the incident, Kim Davy was named as the main accused in the case.

Notably, Kim Davy was traced by Denmark authorities in 2007. After three years, in 2010, the Danish government decided to extradite Davy to India. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also raised the issue of Kim Davy's extradition with his Danish counterpart during a Summit meeting in 2021.

EAM Jaishankar meets Danish counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a meeting with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen and discussed the bilateral partnership between the two countries. Stating the bilateral partnership is growing from strength to strength, Jaishankar said the ministers also exchanged their views on the state of the world.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, “Good to meet the Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen today morning. Discussed our bilateral partnership that is growing from strength to strength. Also exchanged views on the state of the world. It calls for intensifying our cooperation.”