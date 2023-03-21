Extradition Remains Unaffected: CBI After Mehul Choksi Removed From Interpol Wanted List

After Interpol has taken off the Red Corner Notice (RNC) issued against Mehul Choksi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday finally released an official statement on the matter and asked the Commission for Control of Interpol's Files (CCF) for restoration of Red Notice against fugitive diamantaire. The CBI also revealed that India's request to extradite Choksi remains unaffected and will continue under ‘active consideration’.

“In 2018, wanted criminal Mehul Chinubhai Choksi approached Commission for Control of Interpol’s Files (CCF) making a request for non-publication of Red Notice. CCF had studied his request and consulted CBI. CCF dismissed the representation of Mehul Chinubhai Choksi and Interpol published a Red Notice,” the CBI in its statement said.

The statement further said, “Interpol had only published a Red notice against wanted accused Mehul Chinubhai Choksi in December 2018 on the request of CBI and ED. It may be noted that Mehul Chinubhai Choksi was already located prior to the publication of the Interpol Red Notice and steps were also initiated for his extradition. Although the primary purpose of Red Notice was already achieved, the same was retained as a precautionary measure.”

Notably, the CBI informed that the CCF has clarified that its decision in no manner has any determination on any guilt or innocence of Mehul Chinubhai Choksi for crimes he remains charged in India. The CCF has also reiterated that it has not established factual certainties and there is no factual finding in their decision that Mehul Chinubhai Choksi will not have a fair trial.

Mehul Choksi gets off Interpol's wanted list

In what was considered a setback for India, Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud scam, was removed from Interpol’s Red Notice database of Red Notices. Notably, Choksi was added to Interpol’s list of Red Notice in December 2018 after he fled India.

The decision to remove Choksi’s name from Interpol’s wanted list was undertaken based on his plea filed by the Lyon-headquartered agency. Removing his name from the list, Interpol in its statement said that it has found evidence in Choksi's allegations that India is trying to “abduct” him. The removal of his name from Interpol’s wanted list means Choksi can travel across the world freely without any fear of being arrested by investigation agencies.

Earlier, Mehul Choksi challenged the application of CBI seeking issuance of a Red Notice against him and termed the case against him a ‘political conspiracy’.