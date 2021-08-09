Extreme Sea Level Events Likely To Occur Every Year By End Of This Century: IPCC Report

In a major revelation, scientists at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said that many of the changes observed in the climate are "unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years and some changes are already sent in motion-such as continued sea-level rise." The report on climate change was presented by the IPCC on August 9, Monday after virtual approval on Friday by 195 member governments of the organisation. The Sixth Assessment Report "Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis," notified some irreversible effects of climate change.

A faster rise in global temperatures

After data assessments of historical warmings, the new report provided fresh estimates of global warming for the next two decades. Temperatures could display a rapid increase of 1.5° Celcius. "Emissions from greenhouse gases from human activities are responsible for approximately 1.1° Celcius of warming since 1850-1900," it added. IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Valérie Masson-Delmotte and contributor to the report claimed that the observations are a "reality check" and "unless there are immediate rapid and large-scale reductions in greenhouse gas emissions limiting warming to close to 1.5° Celcius - 2° Celcius," the condition is an average for the next two years, she said.

"The changes we experience will increase with additional warming,” said IPCC Working Group I Co-Chair Panmao Zhai.

The current report is the first instalment of the whole study that is due for 2022. Meanwhile, talking about the impact of global warming on coastal areas, the report added that coastal areas will see continued sea-level rise throughout the 21st century. This will result in rising sea levels and more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion with extreme sea-level events. Raising an alarm, the report added that the events which "previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of the century."

Additionally, the average rise in temperature of 1.5° Celcius will also result in increasing heat waves, longer warm seasons and shorter cold seasons. "At 2 degrees Celsius of global warming, heat extremes would more often reach critical tolerance thresholds for agriculture and health," it said. Reportedly, warming over land is larger than the global average, and it is more than twice as high in the Arctic.

But it's not just about temperature, here are few other highlights from the IPCC report:

Climate change is intensifying the water cycle. This brings more intense rainfall and associated flooding, as well as more intense drought in many regions. Climate change is affecting rainfall patterns. In high latitudes, precipitation is likely to increase, while it is projected to decrease over large parts of the subtropics. Changes to monsoon precipitation are expected, which will vary by region. Coastal areas will see continued sea-level rise throughout the 21st century, contributing to more frequent and severe coastal flooding in low-lying areas and coastal erosion. Extreme sea-level events that previously occurred once in 100 years could happen every year by the end of this century. Further warming will amplify permafrost thawing, and the loss of seasonal snow cover, melting of glaciers and ice sheets, and loss of summer Arctic sea ice. Changes to the ocean, including warming, more frequent marine heatwaves, ocean acidification, and reduced oxygen levels have been clearly linked to human influence. These changes affect both ocean ecosystems and the people that rely on them, and they will continue throughout at least the rest of this century. For cities, some aspects of climate change may be amplified, including heat (since urban areas are usually warmer than their surroundings), flooding from heavy precipitation events and sea-level rise in coastal cities.

The report concludes by briefly shedding light on the human influence on the past and future climate. “It has been clear for decades that the Earth’s climate is changing, and the role of human influence on the climate system is undisputed,” said Masson-Delmotte. Humans still have the potential to determine the future course of climate change and with a "strong and rapid reduction" in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) emissions they can reverse the effect of climate change, it concludes.

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image: Unsplash/ representative)