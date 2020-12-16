'Extremely Happy': Netizens Joyous As Court Grants Bail To Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani

In a major development, Republic Media Network's CEO Vikas Khanchandani has been granted bail by a Mumbai court on Wednesday. The development comes a day after he was remanded to 14 days judicial custody, after spending 2 days in police custody following his arrest in the fake TRP case by the Mumbai police crime branch on Sunday morning. Netizens have expressed their happiness and reacted after Vikas Khanchandani's bail. He is expected to walk out of Taloja jail later on Wednesday.

Netizens react to Vikas Khanchandani's bail

Many backers and well-wishers of the Republic Media Network have come out in support after Vikas Khanchandani was granted bail. Here are some reactions from people who took to Twitter and reacted to the development.

Thank God#ArnabGoswami jab confidence se bolte hai to Josh aa jata hai

More power to you Team Republic.#Justice4Republic #ArnabGoswami — Dia Arnabians (@DiaKiDiary) December 16, 2020

Excellent words spoken by Arnab. The energy and conviction is inspiring to all. This is India's fight against state highhandedness. This fight and changes that will follow shall benefit the next generation immensely. #RepublicFightsBack — Mrs AD | ಆಶಾ | ✏️ (@AshaDwarakanath) December 16, 2020

Congratulations to team Republic ..We are extremely happy that Vikash sir got bail 🤩🤩#RepublicIsUnbreakable #Justice4Republic — Shivani 🖤 (@MostlySane007) December 16, 2020

Such a relief!! Battle is long just becoz we are fighting the battle with un dignified at other side !!#RepublicIsUnbreakable#Justice4SSRDec16@republic @Republic_Bharat @AmitShah @HMOIndia — Ruchi Pandey (@Ruchi4Tweets) December 16, 2020

So happy for Team republic 🙏 big victory not only for Republic team but also for us 👏🏻 #RepublicIsUnbreakable #StopillegalArrestOfArnab — fisheye (@fisheye81228348) December 16, 2020

News channels demand BARC's public statement

Top members of India's largest broadcasters body News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on Monday sought a public statement from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) in the fake TRP case, a day after Mumbai Police arrested Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani in continuance of a shocking witch-hunt. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Sanjive Naraine, CEO of Prag News & VP of NBF, Anil Singh, CFO of TV5 and Sreekandan Nair, MD of Flowers TV, collectively demanded that BARC should come forward and break its silence on the matter since it is not private anymore.

Earlier, BARC has sent three different mails making amply clear there is no allegation against Republic Media Network in the fake TRP case but has thus far not gone public with the same despite there clearly being a pressing need to.

'BARC should come forward and break silence'

"I want to appeal to BARC that they should come out clean and make a statement since it is related to them. They should condemn this and come forward," Sanjive Naraine said. The members of the NBF were also joined by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami who asked whether this had been a general entertainment channel, would BARC have not issued a public statement?

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy also slammed the Maharashtra Government for indulging in "revenge politics" against Republic Media Network.

"Maharashtra government under the leadership of Shiv Sena and Sonia Sena is indulging in revenge politics. They are continuously taking action against Republic TV. Everyone knows that when a government misuses its power against media for their own benefit, they do not survive, whether it is nationally or internationally. I would like to request to Sonia Sena Sarkar to stop revenge politics. They should address the issues Republic TV is taking up rather than attacking the channel," G Kishan Reddy said.

