'Extremely tragic', Kejriwal terms Def chief's death in crash

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday termed the death of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu extremely tragic.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "It was a big loss for the country." Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other people onboard an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

“Extremely tragic. God bless their soul,” Kejriwal posted on Twitter.

Sisodia said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic demise of General Rawat, his wife, and other defence personnel in the crash.

Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course when the crash happened.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC and the sole survivor, was undergoing treatment for injuries at the Military Hospital, Wellington, the IAF said. PTI GVS VN VN

