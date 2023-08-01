Eye flu outbreak sweeps Jammu, 3500 cases reported in 10 days: Officials

An outbreak of Eye Flu has struck the city of Jammu, spreading rapidly and causing concern among health authorities. Over the past 10 days, a staggering 3500 cases have been reported, prompting swift action from local health officials to contain the spread of the contagious eye infection.

Eye Flu, also known as Conjunctivitis, is an inflammation of the conjunctiva (the thin, transparent layer covering the white part of the eye and the inner surface of the eyelids). The infection can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or allergens and is highly contagious, easily spreading from person to person through direct or indirect contact.

Healthcare facilities in Jammu have witnessed a surge in patients seeking medical attention for symptoms such as redness, itching, watery discharge, and sensitivity to light in their eyes. The rapid increase in cases has strained local medical resources, prompting health authorities to implement emergency response measures.

While speaking to Republic Media Network Dr Ashok Sharma Head of Department Ophthalmology at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu said, "From last three weeks, we are receiving 70% to 80% patients infected with the Eye Flu; the daily number of patients is nearly 180. He added,"We should isolate ourselves in order to keep our lives safe".

Medical teams have been deployed to affected areas to conduct screenings, provide treatment and offer guidance on preventive measures to curb the transmission of the infection. Public awareness campaigns have been launched to educate residents about the importance of personal hygiene, avoiding close contact with infected individuals, and proper disposal of tissues and other potential sources of infection.

In response to the outbreak, schools and public gatherings have been closely monitored to prevent further spread. Precautionary measures, such as temporary closures and sanitization protocols have been implemented to minimize the risk of transmission within educational institutions and crowded public spaces.

Health officials have urged individuals experiencing symptoms of Eye Flu to seek immediate medical attention and refrain from self-medication. Prompt diagnosis and proper treatment are crucial in managing the infection and preventing complications.

The situation has garnered the attention of state and national health authorities, who are closely monitoring the outbreak in coordination with local officials. Adequate medical supplies and medications have been dispatched to healthcare facilities in Jammu to ensure timely treatment for affected individuals.

As the situation evolves, health authorities are collaborating with researchers and experts to gain insights into the nature of the outbreak and identify any specific strains or patterns of the infection. This data-driven approach will assist in devising effective strategies to bring the outbreak under control.

Residents of Jammu are advised to remain vigilant and cooperate with health guidelines to mitigate the risk of further transmission. Timely reporting of suspected cases and adherence to preventive measures will be instrumental in containing the spread of Eye Flu and safeguarding public health in the region.