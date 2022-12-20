Eye On Polls? Ashok Gehlot Promises LPG Cylinders At Rs 500 To Rajasthan's Poor

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan and what can be perceived as a 'freebie', the Congress government in the state has promised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 each to poor families in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made the announcement on Monday. The scheme comes ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections scheduled in 2023.

Gehlot made the announcement on Twitter, writing: "The state government is continuously taking public welfare decisions to provide maximum relief to the poor. In this direction, the state government has now come up with a scheme to provide LPG cylinders to the poor at a cheaper rate."

राज्य सरकार गरीबों को अधिकतम राहत पहुंचाने के लिए निरंतर जनकल्याणकारी फैसले ले रही है। इसी क्रम में प्रदेश सरकार गरीब तबके को सस्ती दर पर सिलेंडर उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए योजना लेकर आ रही है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 19, 2022

Eyes on votes?

Gehlot, in another tweet, wrote the scheme will be implemented from April 2023. The scheme is for people Below Poverty Line (BPL) and those enrolled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ujjwala scheme. People under the schemes will be able to buy 12 cylinders a year at Rs 500 each.

"With the implementation of the scheme, from April 1, 2023, at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder, BPL and poor people enrolled for the (central government's) 'Ujjwala' scheme will be able to get 12 cylinders in a year. This will reduce the financial burden on the common man in this era of inflation," he tweeted.

योजना लागू होने से 1 अप्रेल, 2023 से 500 रूपए प्रति सिलेंडर की दर से उज्जवला योजना से जुडे़, बीपीएल और गरीब लोगों को वर्ष में 12 सिलेंडर मिल सकेंगे। इससे महंगाई के इस दौर में आमजन पर आर्थिक बोझ कम हो सकेगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 19, 2022

The Congress leader further said that the state government will also distribute kits with kitchen items to the needy.

"A roadmap is being prepared by the senior officials to implement the scheme in the state. Along with this, a plan will also be made by the state government to provide kits of kitchen items to the needy people," he said in another tweet.

वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों द्वारा राज्य में योजना को लागू करने के लिए रूपरेखा तैयार की जा रही है। इसके साथ ही राज्य सरकार द्वारा जरूरतमंद लोगों को रसोई के सामान के किट उपलब्ध कराने के लिए भी योजना बनाई जाएगी। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 19, 2022

Rajasthan polls 2023

Rajasthan is scheduled for Assembly elections late next year. In 2018, Congress won the elections with 100 out of 200 seats. Ashok Gehlot took over as Chief Minister but the party has seen tremendous infighting since then due to a power tussle between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

In 2023, there will be a direct contest between BJP and Congress in Rajasthan. After Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now targeting the Rajasthan polls.