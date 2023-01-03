Last Updated:

'Eyewitness Is Cooperating With Police Investigation': Delhi Police On Hit & Run Horror

Delhi police, on Tuesday, addressed media on hit & run horror and said that an eyewitness is cooperating with police and an investigation is underway.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic


Delhi police on Tuesday while addressing the media asserted that an eyewitness is cooperating with the investigation. A senior police official told that that the victim was not alone at the time of the accident. Police revealed that a girl was with the victim at the time of the accident. She suffered minor injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged.

The police official said, "An eyewitness is cooperating with the police officials in the investigation. Her statement is being recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This is a significant development in this (hit and run ) case for Delhi police. This will aid Delhi police in taking strict actions against the 4 accused."

READ | Post-mortem of woman's body dragged under car in Delhi conducted

A senior police official further said, "The investigation is at an initial stage currently. However, officials are carrying out the investigation on a large scale. Delhi police are trying to get more leads in the investigation."

READ | Ahmedabad-Delhi Sampark Kranti to be renamed Akshardham Express: Railway Minister

DCW writes to MHA in Delhi hit & run case

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote to MHA after Union Home Minister took cognizance of the hit-and-run horror. Special CP Shalini Singh has been posted for the interrogation and a committee was constituted to carry out the investigation at the crime scene at Janauti village.

READ | Shallow fog in Delhi, minimum temperature at 8.5 deg C

The Commission laid out the following recommendations under Section 10 of the Delhi Commission for Women Act 1994:

  1. Setting up of a High-Level Committee in the Home Ministry 
  2. Increase accountability of the Delhi Police 
  3. Increase human resources of Delhi Police 
  4. Improve the PCR system in Delhi 
  5. Modernize, sensitize and incentivize Delhi Police 

 

READ | Phuket-bound IndiGo plane returns to Delhi due to hydraulic system failure
READ | Delhi hit-and-run victim booked a hotel room with the second girl seen in CCTV: Sources
First Published:
COMMENT