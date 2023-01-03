'Eyewitness Is Cooperating With Police Investigation': Delhi Police On Hit & Run Horror

Delhi police on Tuesday while addressing the media asserted that an eyewitness is cooperating with the investigation. A senior police official told that that the victim was not alone at the time of the accident. Police revealed that a girl was with the victim at the time of the accident. She suffered minor injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged.

The police official said, "An eyewitness is cooperating with the police officials in the investigation. Her statement is being recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This is a significant development in this (hit and run ) case for Delhi police. This will aid Delhi police in taking strict actions against the 4 accused."

A senior police official further said, "The investigation is at an initial stage currently. However, officials are carrying out the investigation on a large scale. Delhi police are trying to get more leads in the investigation."

DCW writes to MHA in Delhi hit & run case

Earlier in the day, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal wrote to MHA after Union Home Minister took cognizance of the hit-and-run horror. Special CP Shalini Singh has been posted for the interrogation and a committee was constituted to carry out the investigation at the crime scene at Janauti village.

