Eyewitness Of Brawl On Thai Smile Airways Bangkok To Kolkata Flight Speaks Out

A video has surfaced on social media which shows a brawl break out between passengers on a flight going from Kolkata to Bangkok. The flight in question was run by Thai Smile Airways. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows one passenger tell another to sit down quietly, while the other responds by putting the former's hand down. An argument ensues that escalates into a fight as the two men start furiously slapping each other.

Republic TV speaks to eyewitness

Republic TV spoke to one of the passengers who witnessed the brawl. He explained how the situation turned gloomy on the flight. "Crew members are not trained for such things, because even after requests, if a person is not obeying rules, I think he should have been deboarded," the eyewitness said.

"But after the flight landed in Kolkata, the passenger who was beaten and was rude throughout...I think nothing actually happened. He just took his stuff and left."

"I think there were some clear missing guidelines...there should have been some guidelines about behaviour during the flight", the person said.

On being asked what actually happened in the flight, the eyewitness told Republic TV that the man in question was making "lame" excuses claiming he had a backache and was not listening to crew members. "This continued for 10 to 15 minutes. Then people started saying things and then it escalated."