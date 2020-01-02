The Debate
The Debate
Eyewitness Gives A Firsthand Account Of The Peeragarhi Fire In Delhi

Eyewitnesses spoke about the fire that was followed by a sudden blast at Peeragarhi

Eyewitnesses to the Peeragarhi fire give a first-hand account of the horrific incident. A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Peeragarhi in the early hours of Thursday. During rescue operations a blast occurred, causing the collapse of the factory building in which several people, including fire brigade personnel, are still trapped.

"A call for a fire in a factory was received at 4.23 a.m. on Thursday, accordingly, 7 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However the fire was followed by a sudden blast, due to which the building collapsed," said DFS chief Atul Garg. At the time of publishing, there are 35 fire tenders working at the site. The rescue operation is underway.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation. "Fire personnel trying their best. Praying for the safety of those trapped," Kejriwal added. The number of people trapped inside the structure is not known yet. Last month, at least nine people were killed in a fire incident in a godown in outer Delhi's Kirari area, the Delhi Fire Service said.

