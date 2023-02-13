'F/A-18 Super Hornet Is A Beast': Why This US Navy Personnel Thinks It's Right For India

Speaking on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023, a US Navy personnel waxed lyrical about the Super Hornet F/A-18 fighter aircraft, one of which is set to participate in the Nation's largest aviation event.

Purportedly under consideration for purchase by India, the F/A-18 was brought to these shores 'as a static demonstration for India,' the US naval officer said.

"We are looking to show some of the capabilities of the aircraft. It is a beast, it is a purpose-designed naval fighter so it is built in multiple variants."

He also mentioned one of its salient features - that it would carry about 13,000 to 14,000 pounds of jet fuel internally and the aircraft could also be configured with different types of jet fuel and fuel tanks.

Speaking about the engine of the naval fighter, he said, "They are very powerful engines and can be operated with minimum maintenance for a long number of hours which is a great feature for a naval fighter.'

The F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet are mainstays of the US Naval fleet, being deployed in large numbers aboard the US Aircraft Carriers.

The Super Hornet F/A-18 is a twin-engine, carrier-capable, multirole fighter aircraft. It has an internal 20 mm M61 rotary cannon and carries air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface weapons. Additional fuel can also be carried in up to five external fuel tanks and the aircraft can be configured as an airborne tanker by adding an another external air-to-air refueling system.

'The runway to a billion opportunities': Aero India 2023's theme

The theme for this year's Aero India 2023 is "The Runway to a Billion Opportunities", where it would be displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.

Over 80 nations will be taking part in the five-day event in Bengaluru, along with the presence of Ministers from about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.

What Prime Minister Modi said at Aero India 2023's opening

PM Modi while inaugurating the event said, "The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing them."

He also stated that Aero India 2023 reflected India's new strength and thinking and said, "When a country moves forward with new thinking and new approach, then its systems also start adapting with new thinking. Today's event also reflects the new thinking of India. Today this event is not just a show, it is also the strength of India and also focuses on the scope and self-confidence of India's defence industry."