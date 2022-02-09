FabiSpray Launched In India: What Is A COVID-19 Nasal Spray, How Does It Work?

Indian pharmaceutical company Glenmark Limited and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp on Wednesday launched its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) under the brand name FabiSpray in India. The product can be used for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who have a high risk of progression of the disease. Glenmark had earlier received manufacturing and marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for NONS as part of the accelerated approval process.

What is FabiSpray?

FabiSpray is a Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray, developed to kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways. It has proven anti-microbial properties with a direct virucidal effect on SARS-CoV-2. NONS when sprayed over nasal mucosa acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

Glenmark launches Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray(FabiSpray®)in India for treatment of adult patients with #COVID19,in partnership with SaNOtize. It received manufacturing-marketing approval from India’s drug regulator for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray as part of accelerated approval process pic.twitter.com/MVTLu1xZoK — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

COVID nasal spray details

It is also important to mention that Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' share price rose by 2% in the morning trade on February 9 after the company announced the launch of nitric oxide nasal spray in India for COVID-19 patients.

"As a leading pharmaceutical player, it is important that we are an integral part of India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize. This reaffirms our commitment of providing yet another safe and effective antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and we are confident that it will offer patients a much needed and timely therapy option," Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said.

FabiSpray clinical trial details

In March 2021, SaNOtize’s clinical trials showed NONS was a safe and effective antiviral treatment to prevent the transmission of COVID‐19, shorten its course, and reduce the severity of symptoms. In the first 24 hours, NONS reduced the average viral load by around 95%, and then by more than 99% within 72 hours. It has been tested in healthy volunteers and patients as part of UK and Canada clinical trials, the company added.

Later, in early July 2021, Glenmark had presented a proposal to the subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency approval, for the import and marketing of the nasal spray. The committee, at that time, had recommended conducting a Phase III clinical trial in Indian patients.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: ANI/Pixabay