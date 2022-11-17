'Face Burnt, Head Severed To Conceal Shraddha's Identity': Aaftab's Gruesome Confession

In a big development in the Shraddha murder case, killer Aaftab Poonawala has admitted to the police that he burnt his live-in partner's face in a bid to conceal her identity.

'Burnt Shraddha's face, head severed': Aaftab's spine-chilling confession

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose off the body after committing the murder.

According to more inputs, Aaftab took ten hours to dismember Shraddha's body. He drank beer, smoked cigarettes, and washed the body parts of Shraddha for hours. He allegedly ordered food and watched a movie in between.

Notably, earlier in the day, Delhi police also recovered human remains from the national capital's Trilokpuri's Pandav Nagar police station area. As per sources, the human body parts like the head, hands and feet were recovered a month after Shraddha Walkar was killed. Republic TV has learned that the parts of the body were thrown in that plot three different times within a week. The head recovered was in very bad condition so it has not yet been established whether it is Shraddha's remains.

The Delhi police will send the remains found in Triklokpuri for testing and match the results with Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar's DNA in order to confirm the identity. Also, it will be matched with the bone samples that were found in the Mehrauli forest.

#BREAKING | As per police sources, Aaftab confessed that he severed Shraddha's head and burnt her face to conceal her identity. Tune in for more details: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/X5IOW9amJ1 — Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022

Republic has learnt that the police have seized the car which Aaftab used to travel while dumping the body parts in multiple places. Aftab strangled Shraddha on the bed but didn't leave any evidence or trace as he used a special kind of chemical because of which evidence could not be traced. He packed 35 pieces of Shraddha's body in 18 polythene bags and kept them in the fridge.

Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Moved Out Of Mehrauli Police Station

Due to security reasons, Shraddha's murderer Aaftab has been shifted from Mehrauli police station. As per Delhi police sources, first, he was taken to Malviya Nagar police station for two hours and now he has been taken to some other location which is not yet confirmed. Aaftab is going to be produced in Saket Court on Thursday where the police will file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.