In a shocking incident reported from New Delhi, a boy threw acid on a 17-year-old schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka area on Wednesday morning when she was on the way to her school. The girl has suffered severe burn injuries around her eyes and undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Safdurjung Hospital.

Republic speaks to victim's parents & relatives

Republic Media Network spoke exclusively to the relatives and parents of the minor who was attacked. One of the relatives present at the hospital said, "The condition of the girl is not critical but the acid has gone into her eyes. It is risky as acid has been thrown on her face." On being asked whether the incident was planned or not, the relative said, "We do not know about this, but I feel it was planned as both the boys had their faces covered and there was no number plate on the bike as well. One person has been detained on the basis of suspicion but it's not confirmed. He is being interrogated."

The father of the minor girl informed, "Our younger daughter came running to the house and said that acid has been thrown at her sister. Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified. We don't know who were both the accused, if I had a tiny bit of information about anything I would have gone myself to drop my daughter at school. The acid has entered both her eyes, her condition is very disturbing. DCP and SHO have met us and taken information from us".

The mother of the girl said, "She just left the house in the morning and crossed the second lane when the attack happened. Our youngest daughter came and told her that someone has thrown acid on her. She was very disturbed and asked to send their father as soon as possible. Her condition is not good. She has received burns on one side of her face, front and back of the neck, and swelling around the eyes."

#BREAKING | Family of the Delhi acid attack survivor speaks to Republic, father says, 'Both the boys had covered their faces, they are yet to be identified.' Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/UYE7uMNPIG… pic.twitter.com/IQatsNsn69 — Republic (@republic) December 14, 2022

A local shopkeeper who also helped the girl after the acid attack, "Both the girls were going to the school when the girl was attacked at 7:30 am. The girl was minor and she was screaming Help Help and running across the road. I and two more people put water on her, and the colour of her eyes changed."

Acid attack on schoolgirl in Delhi

A boy has thrown acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka area. The incident took place on Wednesday at 9 am. The girl has suffered severe burn injuries and has been referred to the Safdurjung Hospital.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, the girl can be seen walking on the side of the road when two bike-borne assailants threw acid on her face and fled the spot after committing the crime. The girl ran instantly as she felt the acid has been thrown at her.

The police officials and DCP Dwaraka reached the hospital and are currently speaking to the girl's relative. As per Delhi police, a PCR call was made around 9 am at the Mohan Garden Police station area. It was stated that a 17-year-old girl has been allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike in the morning. At the time of the incident, the girl was with her younger sister. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is currently underway. As per the preliminary report, the girl is under treatment in the ICU and is in stable condition.