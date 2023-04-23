Face-off Between BJP And TMC Over IISCO Steel Plant Land In West Bengal's Asansol

In West Bengal, the workers of BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday sparred over the construction of a shop on government land in Burnpur. The matter pertains to the allotment of land that belongs to SAIL's IISCO steel plant. The BJP workers were led by Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul as they staged a sit-in protest at Burnpur in Asansol distinct on Saturday morning.

The protesting workers alleged that despite having permission, the TMC leaders are not letting a party worker construct her shop on government land. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul informed that BJP worker Krimi has been running a shop for the last fifteen years on the land.

"Our party worker had her shop in the market here, but, she was evicted from the place. We applied at IISCO to provide her place for rent. IISCO has also given us permission and allotted us the place. But, for the past week when she has been coming here to prepare her shop, the TMC people are not letting her do that," she said.

The BJP leader added, "We have complained about this, and we will not let the Mamata government dictate terms like this."

TMC stages counter-protest

In response to the entire showdown, the TMC leaders also started protesting on the spot. Refuting claims made by the BJP leaders, they alleged that no permission had been given for constructing the shop. TMC local councillor Ashok Rudra accused the BJP of "spoiling" the atmosphere on a festive day by creating an issue.

"There is nothing like that, the BJP is just trying to create an issue. A woman who contested the councillor elections from BJP has brought a paper claiming that this land has been allotted to her. But, nothing has been allotted by us. None of the officials has given any paper to her. There is both Eid and Akshaya Tritiya festival today, and BJP is trying to spoil the atmosphere on the day," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)