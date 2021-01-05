Facebook Ireland Alerts Maharashtra Cops About Dhule Man Live-streaming Suicide Bid; Saved

In a shocking incident, a man from Maharashtra's Dhule who was live-streaming his suicide attempt on Facebook was saved after Facebook officials from Ireland alerted Maharashtra cops. Ireland staffers from the technology behemoth's office contacted Mumbai police as the stream was ongoing. The police got their Dhule counterparts to make the last-mile intervention, an official said.

On Sunday evening, a 23-year-old man, son of a home guard attached to the Dhule police, had slit his wrist and was uploading it live on Facebook. The youth, Dnyaneshwar Patil is a college dropout and was in an intoxicated state and alone at home. In the past too, Patil has tried to end his life, said his mother.

An official stated that the Cyber Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar received a call from the Ireland Facebook staffers at 8:10 pm on Sunday, and she immediately got her team to locate the man's address, which was accomplished in 25 minutes.

"The fact that the youth was streaming the act from Dhule's Bhoi society was intimated to police there, including Nashik Range Inspector General Pratap Dighavkar and Dhule Superintendent of Police Chinmay Pandit. Local police reached the youth's home at 9 pm,' he said.

SP Pandit told PTI the man was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and he was discharged post-recovery on Monday, adding that he would be counselled.

"DCP Karandikar provided all technical details about the youth on Monday and we acted immediately and managed to save his life," Pandit said.

(With PTI Inputs)