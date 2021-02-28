Facebook Removes Republic Day Riot Accused Lakha Sidhana's Page; Plotter Still At Large

In the latest development, Delhi riot conspirator Lakha Sidhana's Facebook page has now been taken down and is not accessible in India. Lakha Sidhana, who bears a bounty of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest was using this page to post provocative videos on the ongoing farmers' agitation and to mobilise support to them.

Lakha Sidhana's Facebook page removed

As per the latest information received from sources, Sidhana's Facebook page was quite popular and it had around 3.2 lakh followers. This page was not only being used to mobilise protesters on the ground but also to spread propaganda content to ensure that the farmers' agitation can continue.

Sidhana has been absconding since the Red Fort riot ensued and has posted several videos on social media urging the farmers to intensify their agitation against the farm laws. During the rally in Bhatinda, he had addressed a huge rally for over 10 minutes but also managed to escape on a motorbike under the nose of the Punjab Police.

In his last video shared on his Facebook page, Lakha Sidhana had thanked the organisers of the rally in Mehraj village and asked farmer leaders to hold a programme at the Delhi borders in the coming days. He further urged the youth to join the protest sites in large numbers. Sidhana had also assured his participation in the next event of Kisan morcha and pressed that it should be big and should be organised in Delhi.

“I want to tell the farmer unions that we are with you. Give us a programme...the government is targeting farmers and has launched a crackdown by sending notices, releasing photographs. If we do not react, the police and the government will continue to harass us,” Sidhana said.

Republic Day violence

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border on Republic Day. The Police mandated that a maximum of 5,000 persons with 5,000 tractors can participate in the rally from noon to 5 pm. However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. They breached the iconic Red fort and planted a religious flag there. Sidhana had several cases registered against him in Punjab and was jailed many times. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

