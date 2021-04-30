Facebook To Roll Out Vaccine Finder Tool In India To Help People Locate COVID-19 Centres

As the nation continues to battle a devastating second wave of coronavirus, Facebook on April 29 said that it is partnering with the Indian government in a bid to roll out a Vaccine Finder tool on its mobile app. The social media app will be helping people in the country to identify places nearby to get inoculated against COVID-19. Additionally, earlier this week, Facebook also announced a $10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In a statement, Facebook said, “Partnering with the Government of India, Facebook will begin rolling out its Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine”.

According to PTI, in this tool, vaccine centre locations and their hours of operation have been provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Facebook said that the tool will also show walk-in options - only for 46 years and above - and a link to register on the Co-Win website and schedule vaccination appointment.

FB connecting those looking for medical supplies

Moreover, the social media app is also partnering with organisations such as United Way, Swasth, Hemkunt Foundation, I Am Gurgaon, Project Mumbai and US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) to deploy the funds announced to help augment critical medical supplies with over 5,000 oxygen concentrators and other life-saving equipment. Facebook is even supporting NGOs and UN agencies in the country with ad credits and insights to reach the majority of people on the website with COVID-19 vaccine and preventive health information. The platform is also providing health resources to people from UNICEF India about when to seek emergency care and how to manage mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.

Facebook said, “The information is accessible and prominent on Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Center and in Feed. On Instagram, we are promoting this information via Guides in Explore”.

It is worth noting that the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.22 crore. More than 245 crore people have also registered themselves on the Co-Win digital platform ahead of Phase-3 of the vaccination for those above 18 years that is set to start from May 1. A total of 2,08,330 people have lost their lives while over 1,87,62,976 people have tested positive in India, as health care authorities continue to battle the COVID contagion.

(Image: PTI/Pixabay/Unsplash)