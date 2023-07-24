Faceoff Between BRS & BJP Escalates, Latter To Hold Dharna Over Telangana 2BHK Project

Days after Union Minister and BJP state president and G Kishan Reddy was taken into preventive custody over visiting Double Bedroom house project being constructed by Telangana Government at Batasingaram, Ranga Reddy district, Telangana BJP leaders called for protest across all the district headquarters against the distribution of the houses.

BJP national vice president DK Aruna along with other leaders led protest in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana on Monday over the distribution of double bed room houses.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP unit will hold a massive dharna on Tuesday to mount pressure on the state government to fulfil its electoral promise of providing two-bedroom houses to the houseless poor in Telangana. The dharna will be held under the leadership of BJP state president G Kishan Reddy along with the national executive members. A large number of people who are demanding houses will also participate in the dharna. BJP leaders said that the party will continue to fight against the BRS government and under the leadership of PM Modi will form next govt in Telangana and throw out the KCR's dynastic rule.

It is to be reminded that when Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was taken into preventive custody, he had also written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over his arrest in Hyderabad while the BJP leader planned to visit the double bedrooms construction project in Bata Singaram.

Seeking attention on this matter, BJP state president stated, “I would like to bring this matter to your notice as this act by Telangana Government inhibits me from discharging my duties as a Member of Parliament and as a Union Minister.”