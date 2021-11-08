Fact Check: Are Laptops Being Given To All Under PM's Free Distribution Scheme?

Since March last year, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there has been a spurt in the spread of misinformation on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Whatsaap. Recently, a forward is going viral on social media claiming that free laptops will be distributed to everyone under Prime Minister Free Laptop Distribution Scheme.

The WhatsApp forward read, "Modi government is giving free laptop, book fast." The message also asks users to visit a suspicious link. Refuting the claim, the government said that no such scheme has been launched by the Centre.

The PIB Fact Check handle tweeted, "It is being claimed in the message that free laptops are being given to everyone under the Prime Minister's Free Laptop Distribution Scheme."

The government has asked netizens to be beware of such fake messages. "Do not forward/share these. Do not even share your personal information on such links and websites," PIB said.

Govt Offering Rent, Job For Fixing Wi-Fi Tower Under Digital India Scheme?

Last week, a similar fake message went viral claiming that the government will give whopping rent for space and a job for maintaining a mobile tower under the Digital India Wi-Fi network scheme. The agreement letter also demanded a payment of Rs 730 on the pretext of the registration fee.

"The letter has been sent by Digital India Wi-Fi network. This is to inform you that your land has been surveyed for setting up a mobile tower. For setting up the mobile tower, you will get a rent of Rs 25,000, 30 lakh beforehand and a 20-year agreement," the viral agreement letter claimed.

However, PIB Fact Check called it fake and informed that no such letter has been issued by the Government of India.