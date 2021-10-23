Fact Check: Did An Indian Army General Write To Rajnath Singh About 'corruption' In Army?

As the Indian Army continues to work towards the welfare of the nation, a letter titled 'Whistle Blowing: Reporting of Corruption in Govt of India Office' began doing the rounds on social media. The 9-page letter written by one 'Lt Col Jayant Umranikar' to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that there was corruption being practised at 17 Mountain Artillery Brigade & HQ 17 Mountain Division at Gangtok, Sikkim.

The letter has levelled a series of allegations against the Indian Army Brigade and claimed that there was no 'professionalism' in the unit. It accused the Brigade Commander of 'gambling' in Gangtok Casinos and claimed that there were 'freeloaders' at Army Officers Institute (BCI).

Claiming that the Brigade Commander was getting his own family members posted at the camp, the letter accused him of living a 'lavish and corrupt lifestyle.' It also raised questions on his moral practices and accused him of drinking, gambling and womanizing. Furthermore, it claimed that was a gross misuse of Military Intelligence (MI) Fund and Regimental Funds.

In the lengthy complaint, Lt Col Jayant Umranikar requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to investigate the corruption and bring defaulters to justice. It also stated that a copy had been served to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by hand, and to the CVC, CDS, DMA, COAS, and Army Crd (EC) by post.

Letter written with fake name to defame forces

After the letter began doing the rounds, Republic TV inquired on the veracity of the claims and found out that the letter had been written using a fake name that did not belong to any Lt Col posted in the regiment. Veteran Col Amit Kumar told Republic TV that verification had been carried out with Lt Col Gajanand from 102 Medium Arty regiments who was also not aware of any such letter and was shocked at its contents. The fake PDF file is being circulated as a letter to Rajnath Singh in a bid to spread propaganda.

"Please don't forward the PDF file circulating as a complaint to Raksha Mantri. After perusing this letter I have spoken to Lt col Gajanand from 102 Medium Arty regiments. He is not even aware of any such letter and was even shocked and surprised. Whoever has written with a fake name certainly does not belong to our blood. Please share once you receive any such rumour or file," Col Amit Kumar, Advocate Delhi told Republic TV.