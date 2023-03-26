Fact Check: Is Centre Offering Free Recharge Of ₹239 For 28 Days Under New Scheme?

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued an alert against a fake claim that says the Central Government is offering free mobile recharge under its new scheme. According to the PIB, a WhatsApp message is circulating online claiming that the Centre has launched the 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme' offering users a recharge of ₹239 for 28 days. The message viral on WhatsApp read as follows:

Under Free Mobile Recharge Scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all Indian users have been promised to give free recharge of ₹239 for 28 days, so now recharge your number by clicking on the blue coloured link below. I have also don my 28 days free recharge with this, you can also get 28 days free recharge by clicking on the link given below. (Last Date: 30 March 2023)

PIB busts fake WhatsApp message

#FraudAlert



A #WhatsApp message claims that the central government is offering all users a recharge of ₹239 for 28 days under the 'Free Mobile Recharge Scheme' #PIBFactCheck:



✔️This claim is #fake



✔️No such announcement has been made by the Government Of India pic.twitter.com/AICm63ga8W — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 26, 2023

The alleged Centre scheme going viral message was busted by PIB fact check saying the message is fake. "No such announcement has been made by the Government of India," PIB Fact Check's message read. The PIB also shared its WhatsApp number and email address on Twitter to encourage users to run the fake messages through them before committing any mistake.

PIB keeps busting fake news being spread online every now and then, the most recent being on March 25 when a fake collateral letter offering loans of Rs 8 lakhs in turn for a Rs 24,000 deposit went viral. Another instance was a fake message issued in the name of SBI, asking recipients to update their PAN by clicking on a suspicious link and preventing their account from getting expired. PIB says SBI never sends emails or SMS asking for personal or banking details.