PM Modi Bats For Fact Check Of Fake News And Smart Law & Order System In '5G Crime Era'

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a key meeting on National Security in Haryana’s Surajkund via video conference. He emphasized the need to create awareness against fake news. Addressing a 'Chintan Shivir' of home minister of states, PM Modi said that social media cannot be underestimated and that a small piece of fake news generated can create chaos. He said, "Fact check of fake news is a must. Technology plays a big role in this. People must be made aware of mechanisms to verify messages before forwarding them."

"For the safety and rights of law-abiding citizens, stringent action against negative forces is our responsibility. A small piece of fake news can kick up a storm across the nation. We will have to educate people to think before forwarding anything, verify before believing it", added PM Modi.

Urging ministers to come together to defeat all forms of Naxalism, PM Modi said that in the past few years, all governments have acted responsibly to demolish the ground network of terror. "We need to handle it by combining our forces. We will have to defeat all forms of Naxalism - be it gun-totting or pen-wielding, we will have to find a solution for all of them," PM said.

'We need to be more vigilant as the nature of crimes is changing': PM Modi

PM Modi further highlighted that the nature of crimes is changing in the age of new technologies. He further mentioned India's progress in 5G technology and said that we need to be more vigilant.

"With the advancement in 5G technology, awareness is equally important. It is to be ensured that India's law and order system becomes smart. Technology not only helps in the prevention of crimes but also in crime investigation. We will have to be 10 steps ahead of the crime world," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the misuse of technology, PM Modi said that with the advancement in technology, criminals now have increased their power to commit crimes. "Criminals beyond the border are misusing technology. Be it cybercrime, or the usage of drone technology for the smuggling of weapons and drugs, we will have to keep working on new technology for them. Law and order are not restricted to one state now," PM Modi told home ministers of states.