Fact Check: WHO Clarifies On Post Claiming They Warned India Would Suffer 50,000 Deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has informed that reports claiming that it has issued a warning on 50,000 fatalities due to COVID-19 in India by April 15 are false. Earlier, a factually incorrect post had claimed that WHO-ICMR warned India of a third wave of COVID-19 and if appropriate measures are not taken, the total death toll could rise to as high as 50,000.

Meanwhile, WHO said that there are chances of COVID-19 getting transmitted from human beings to animals like dogs, cats, and tigers. The WHO representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on April 5 that coronavirus usually transmits between humans but new studies have shown chances of human to animal transmission.WHO has also advised COVID-positive patients to maintain distance from their pets and that infected people should limit their interaction with their pets and other animals.

After this WHO announcement, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine for animals after tests showed that Carnivac-Cov generated antibodies against the virus in dogs, cats, foxes, and mink.

In February, the WHO Director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had thanked Prime Minister Modi for "supporting vaccine equity".

Tedros had said, "Thank you India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the vaccine equity. Your commitment to sharing COVID-19 vaccine doses is helping over 60 countries to start inoculating their health workers and other priority groups. I hope other nations will follow your example."

COVID-19 Cases In India

India reports 96,982 new COVID-19 cases, 50,143 discharges, and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,26,86,049

Total recoveries: 1,17,32,279

Active cases: 7,88,223

Death toll: 1,65,547



A total of 8,31,10,926 vaccinations have been administered in the country so far, including 43,00,966 vaccinations on Monday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With Agency Inputs)



Image: PTI/Twitter (WHO)