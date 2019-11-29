Factionalism In Bengal BJP, Admits Senior Leader Chandra Kumar Bose

In West Bengal, Vice President and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Bengal unit, Chandra Kumar Bose has called for introspection after losing the by-polls. Bose took to Twitter and stated that a 'pan India strategy would not apply to the land of Swami Vivekananda & Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’. In the by-poll results declared on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress won all the three seats it contested, surprising even its supporters. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Bose stated that although introspection is needed, he cannot rule out the factor of factionalism within the BJP that led them to perform badly in the recently contested polls.

"We need to fight in a united manner. Dilip Ghosh is giving leadership but there are factions. Too many factions. Unless the capitain has a team, it wont work. Need to drive FACTIONALISM out. We have to connect with the people of West Bengal. There is a gap", said Bose to Republic TV.

The issue of NRC

Addressing the elephant in the room, Bose even stated that there are problems in the BJP. He said that leaders need to take people along with them or holding on to seats is tough. Admitting that NRC and factionalism is causing them trouble in Bengal, he said, "In the recent by-polls, issues that we should have taken up had to be development, corruption, farmer problems. We went into a debate with NRC which isn't present in the state. It's not a priority now. NRC is a nonissue in Bengal. We need to address the issue of illegal migrants but not now. TMC misguided people and created paranoia among people"

Chandra Bose who fought the 2019 General elections in West Bengal from Kolkata South, alleged his loss to factionalism in BJP, despite getting 4 lakh plus votes. "All parties have factionalism, TMC has enormous problems. We need to give a united figure when we are setting a foothold. We need to have elections. We need to have people at booth levels. Need to look at grievances.

There is a communication gap between the state unit and Central unit," claimed a remorseful Bose. When asked how this problem could be solved he stated he is unsure whether his feedback is taken seriously by the high command or not.

"I give my feedback to the centre, don't know if they look into it or not. We need to have booth level committees. Got 4 lakh votes yet didn't win because we don't have booth level workers. Organization of mega rallies doesn't help. What is applicable in MP and UP is not applicable in Bengal," said the senior leader. The massive admission on factionalism in the BJP comes at a time when they faced a surprising loss in the recently held by-poll elections. Rumors of factionalism in the Bengal unit always stayed afloat but for the first time was admitted by a senior leader in public.

