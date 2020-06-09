Fadnavis Assures CREDAI-MCHI Of Raising Real Estate Sector's Concerns With Authorities

On Tuesday, June 9, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that the real estate industry required a lot of assistance from both the state and as well as the Centre amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Mentioning that he had received an online petition from CREDAI-Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry signed by 35,000 developers, the BJP leader assured them of forwarding their petition to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other authorities. Writing on Twitter, he said, "Along with other, main issues are restructuring of loans, pushing banks, HFCs & NBFCs to pass on benefits of repo rate cuts to the consumers, input tax credit to be given under GST. I assure all members that these & all issues will be taken up with the appropriate authorities."

Received online petition from CREDAI-MCHI, signed by almost 35,000 developers.



The real estate industry requires many interventions from State & Central Government.



I have assured them to take their petition to Hon FM @nsitharaman ji ! #AatmanirbharBharat @MCHI_President pic.twitter.com/suwa8p4uwt — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 9, 2020

Along with other, main issues are restructuring of loans, pushing banks, HFCs & NBFCs to pass on benefits of repo rate cuts to the consumers, input tax credit to be given under GST.

I assure all members that these & all issues will be taken up with the appropriate authorities. — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 9, 2020

Sharad Pawar seeks PM's intervention

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had directly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the concerns of the real estate sector on May 27. In the letter, Pawar contended that the real estate sector was on the state of complete breakdown due to the massive influx of workers, halted work and sale for nearly three months, stagnant consumer demand, and impaired economic activities during the nationwide lockdown. Maintaining that this sector substantially added to the national GDP, he recalled that the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) had already written an open letter seeking the PM's intervention. The NCP chief opined that measures such as one-time restructuring, additional institutional funding, waiver of penal interest and policy innovations for triggering criterion of affordability for GST applicability and operationalization of SWAMIH fund could help the real estate sector.

I have written a letter to Hon. Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi to express my deep concern over the current scenario of Real Estate Sector in India, amidst the unprecedented pandemic #Covid_19 and consequent nationwide lockdown. @PMOIndia @narendramodi #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/9lYkUXOubV — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 28, 2020

44,374 active cases in Maharashtra

After 2553 novel coronavirus cases were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, June 8, the state's COVID-19 tally climbed to 88,528. There are 44,374 active COVID-19 cases in the state at present. 1661 patients were discharged in the day taking the total number of recovered to 40,975. 109 deaths were reported on Monday, propelling the state's death toll to 3169.

79 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, etc. 5,64,331 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in various laboratories across the state. Currently, Maharashtra's recovery rate and fatality rate stands at 46.28% and 3.57% respectively.