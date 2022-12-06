Fadnavis, Bommai Deliberate On Maha-K'taka Border Issue After Protesters' Rage In Belagavi

As the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue simmers with each passing day, the Kannada Rakshana Vedike organisation, on Tuesday, staged a protest near Belgaum after the Chief Minister of Karnataka claimed Jat, Akkalkot, and other areas along with Belgaum.

#BREAKING | Maha-K'taka border dispute - Pro-Kannada protestors attempt to block the highway in Belagavi. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/AKKutZw0wf — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

Trucks bearing Maharashtra numbers were stopped and smeared with black ink at the Hirebagwadi toll booth. The windshield of at least one truck was damaged as scores of protesters carrying the traditional Kannada/Karnataka flag blocked traffic. Police officials were deployed to calm the situation, but the protesters were seen jostling with cops and laying down on the road. In the latest update, the Karnataka Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Dr. Narayana Gowda has been detained and taken into custody along with other protesters.

#BREAKING | Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Organization holds protest over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, protestors detained by police. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/v7nSu3qaSY… pic.twitter.com/lvxWJswP5Q — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

Earlier in the day, two Maharashtra ministers, Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai postponed their scheduled visit to Belagavi. Notably, Maharashtra had appointed Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as the coordinating ministers for the state's border row with Karnataka.

Speaking with Republic Media Network, Karnataka BJP MLA Uday Garudachar said, "Belgaum belongs to us. It is definitely a part of Karnataka. Where is the question of anybody fighting for that particular area? Belgaum has been a part of our state for quite a while. When the reorganisation of states happened, Belgaum was a part of Karnataka. From time immemorial, Belgaum belongs to us." He further asserted that there is no insecurity among us as Belgaum belongs to Karnataka.

'When matter is in Supreme Court, let law take its own course': Maharashtra BJP MLA

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar said, "When the case is going on in Supreme Court, Chief Minister of the Karnataka should not have made such a statement. He shouldn't have said that we are ready to take Belgaum villagers with Karnataka. Today's incident is an unnecessary incident. We highly condemn the incident. Setting fire to state government vehicles is condemning."

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkalkar further said that our (Maharashtra) government should withdraw all buses from Karnataka with immediate effect. "The Maharashtra government has taken the right step by not sending two coordinating ministers to Belgaum. Law will take its own course. Stringent actions should be taken on all those who were involved in today's protest," BJP's Atul Bhatkalkar added.

"There are some big cities like Belgaum and Nepani which is Marathi-dominant cities. These cities are sentimentally more important to Maharashtra and that is why we are demanding that these cities should be included in Maharashtra for the last 40 years. This is a long-pending issue and as I said earlier when the matter is ongoing in Supreme Court, no one should take the law into his own hands." Atul Bhatkalkar averred.

According to reports, Belagavi is at its center as Maharashtra has been claiming that this Marathi-majority area was wrongly given to Kannada-majority Karnataka in the language-based reorganisation of states in the 1960s. Karnataka recently renewed its claim over some villages in Maharashtra, igniting a fresh round of acrimony even as both states have the BJP in power.

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks to K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai

In the latest update, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi. Basavaraj Bommai said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. He also assured Fadnavis that vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be protected. Notably, the Maharashtra Police has increased patrolling in the districts on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. An officer said that they are ensuring that there is no retaliatory violence in the state, especially on Karnataka-based buses.

Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis spoke with K'taka CM & expressed strong displeasure over incidents at Hirebagwadi near Belagavi. CM Bommai said that strict action will be taken against culprits.He assured Fadnavis that vehicles coming from Maharashtra will be protected: Dy CM's office — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2022

Karnataka-Maharashtra ongoing border row

There has been a long-standing dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over the status of predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The present controversy emanated from Basavaraj Bommai's assertion on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media after meeting Karnataka Border and River Formation Commission chairperson and former SC judge Shivaraj Patil on Sunday, Bommai revealed that he will visit Delhi on November 29. During his visit, he met senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi to discuss everything related to the border dispute case pending before the Supreme Court. While Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai were scheduled to visit Belagavi on December 3 on the invitation of the MES to hold deliberations on this issue, they put off their visit as the Karnataka government expressed reservations.