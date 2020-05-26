Fadnavis Counters 'Maha Not Getting Enough' Claims; Gives Full Break-up Of Funds Provided

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered the allegations levied by MVA government claiming that the Central government is not providing enough to the state. Fadnavis labelled these claims as 'baseless' and highlighted a complete breakup of the fund provided by the Centre. He stated that a total of around Rs 28,104 crores has been provided by the Centre to Maharashtra government to battle COVID crisis.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Fadnavis highlighted that under the Garib Kalyan package Rs 4,592 crores worth grains have been provided while Rs 1,308 crores have been deposited in accounts of women and 13,1608 gas cylinders worth Rs 1,625 crores have been provided as well. Reflecting upon the Shramik trains run by the Indian Railways, he stated that a cost of Rs 300 crores has been borne by the Centre while Rs 1,611 crore has been provided to the state through the State Disaster Relief Fund.

Fadnavis also stated that the Centre has provided 10 lakh PPE kits, 16 lakh N-95 masks and an additional amount of over Rs 400 crores to the state to procure medical essentials. The BJP leader also revealed that 1,65,000 fiscal space has been provided to the state.

"Allegations that Maharashtra is not being given is totally baseless. The state has got enough monetary relief to fight the battle. The centre has taken bold steps to revive the economy but can the state govt do the same?" questioned Fadnavis.

Maharashtra COVID crisis

Maharashtra continued its steep increase with 2436 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 60 deaths, on Monday. 1186 patients were discharged taking the total tally to 15,786. The state's tally stands at 52,667 and 1695 deaths with Mumbai contributing to 31,972 cases and 1026 deaths. The state has tested 3,78,555 samples till date with 52,667 testings positive. As of date, there are 2391 containment zones and 66.01 lakh people have been surveyed by 16,106 surveillance teams. There are 5,30,247 people in home quarantine and 35,479 people in institutional quarantine.

'Congress is supporting party'

Amid reports of strained relations between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi shifted the onus of the growing COVID crisis on his alliance partners and said that Congress is just a 'supporting' party and not the 'decision-maker.' In what is seen as an admission of cracks within the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Rahul Gandhi went on to say that there is a 'difference' between running a government and supporting it.

