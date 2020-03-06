Maharashtra Budget: Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Neglected Farmers, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised current Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for neglecting farmers and causing a regional imbalance. The first budget of the MVA government was presented in the Assembly on Friday by Ajit Pawar.

'No data, no analysis'

Discouraging, Depressing and Development declining budget was presented in the State Assembly today.

There is nothing for farmers, youth, our sisters or any section of the society. https://t.co/25TYZWykPy#Maharashtra #Budget2020 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 6, 2020

He added that the Budget had no data, analysis and lacked clarity. Speaking to reporters after the budget was presented, he said, "Farmers are completely neglected, no loans have been waived off except crop loan. CM Uddhav had announced that farmers will be helped with Rs. 50 thousand to 1 Lakh for the crop damages per hectare, but now they are not even talking about this in the budget. They are alleging that the state was loan burdened during our time but while going through records it's clear that they have burdened the state with the loan. They have neither announced any new scheme for farmers nor have announced an increase in basic facilities in the budget."

"Ajit Pawar's budget does complete injustice to regions like Vidarbha and Marathwada," he said. Fadnavis termed Finance Minister Ajit Pawar's budget address as "public speech which lacked analysis".

Pawar announced a slew of schemes to strengthen the state and retain Maharashtra's top state ranking. Notably, the biggest announcement was offering an internship to 10 lakh youth under the Apprentice Act in private and semi-government offices for which the government will pay 75% of the salary.

Prithviraj Chavan, on the other hand, praised the government's efforts but stated that announced a slew of schemes to strengthen the state and retain Maharashtra's top state ranking. "One thing I feel is there is no special provision to encourage industries. The tax on electricity tariff has been reduced, but that will not give much relief," Chavan told reporters outside the state legislature building.

