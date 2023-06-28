Fadnavis Gives Big Update On Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian & Palghar Cases

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has delivered key updates on two infamous high-profile investigations from the previous MVA regime in Maharashtra. While speaking to Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, Fadnavis was asked about the status of the probes into the lynching of two Sadhus and their driver in Palghar, as well as the back-to-back death cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian. Crucially, the senior BJP leader who also holds the state's Home Portfolio declared his government's intent to get to the bottom of both.

'Palghar probe was botched under MVA, we referred it to CBI'

On the Palghar lynching case, Fadnavis lamented the probe carried out by the Uddhav regime. Expressing his concern about the passage of time since the incident took place and how it could be favourable for the accused, the 52-year-old nonetheless said that his government is determined to getting to the truth of the matter.

"The case had already been in court, and during the previous government's tenure, they had submitted an affidavit stating their unwillingness to hand it over to the CBI. However, we conducted our own investigation and found that the initial inquiry was not carried out properly by our police," Fadnavis revealed.

"Therefore, we approached the court, expressing our concerns about the inadequacy of the investigation. We requested the case to be transferred to the CBI for further investigation," Fadnavis told Arnab.

"In my opinion, handing it over to the CBI will ensure a thorough inquiry. However, there is a concern that in some cases, the passage of time can be advantageous to the accused. As time goes by, evidence may diminish, get destroyed, or lose its value. Nonetheless, we remain determined and committed to getting to the truth," he added.

Fadnavis on Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

On Fadnavis' CBI contention, Arnab countered that the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has largely remained in stasis for over two years. He proceeded to ask Fadnavis about the delay in the probe into the murky Disha Salian death case. Fadnavis clarified that the probe was still ongoing and emphasised that the current main objective is to assess the credibility of the evidence provided.

Fadnavis highlighted that initially, the available information was based on hearsay, but as individuals asserted possession of substantial evidence, efforts were made to gather and evaluate it. Fadnavis refused to comment on the eventual outcome of the case and said the investigation is still underway.

"At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police. Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," Fadnavis concluded.