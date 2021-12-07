Fadnavis Lambasts MVA Govt Over SC's Stay On OBC Quota Ordinance; Quips 'I Told You So'

After the Supreme Court stayed the OBC reservation ordinance on Monday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Terming it as an "unfortunate" development, he rued the fact that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided to promulgate an ordinance without the collection of the empirical data by the Maharashtra State Commission for Backward Classes. According to him, he had raised this objection flagged by the SC in its verdict during the all-party meeting on August 27.

Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis added, "Even today, it is my fervent appeal and demand that the reservation can be restored if an immediate correction is made in the ordinance. Thus, we can again give OBCs their right. Please see my Tweets from August 27 and September 3. The Supreme Court has underscored the same thing". The SC pulled up the state government for issuing the ordinance without waiting for the report of the commission which was constituted on June 29.

OBC reservation

In its verdict dated March 4, the Supreme Court struck down 27 percent OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. Maintaining that the reservation quota for the community can be fixed only after collecting empirical data, the SC permitted the State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections without this quota. This led to massive protests from many OBC outfits and politicians across party lines.

Subsequently, the state government moved the apex court seeking socio-economic caste census data from the Centre to facilitate the OBC reservation. However, it decided to explore the ordinance route after the SEC declared by-elections in 6 Zilla Parishads on October 5. While Koshyari initially refused to sign the ordinance mandating OBC reservation in urban local bodies citing that the Supreme Court should be informed in advance, he gave his assent on September 23 after the state government sent back an amended proposal.