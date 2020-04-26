Fadnavis Lashes Out At MVA Govt's COVID Response, Says 'people Are Paying A Heavy Price'

On Sunday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was suppressing the number of COVID-19 cases in the state. He also claimed that the testing of asymptomatic cases had been stopped. Moreover, he contended that the lives of people in Dharavi were in danger due to the lack of aggressive testing in the COVID-19 hotspot. Maintaining that the government had failed to take care of stranded labourers, Fadnavis added that ration had not been provided to three crore beneficiaries for the months of March and April.

According to the BJP leader, the people were paying a "heavy price" for the lack of coordination among the ruling alliance and the different ministries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Maharashtra govt 'suppressing' enormity of COVID-19 pandemic, not testing asymptomatic cases: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis to PTI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2020

Despite Maharashtra being worst hit by COVID-19, there is no coordination among ruling alliance partners and govt depts: Devendra Fadnavis — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray addresses people

Addressing the people of the state earlier in the day, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray thanked people belonging to all faiths for celebrating their festivals at home. He stressed that God is in everyone who is involving in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic- including police, doctors and cleanliness workers. Thackeray asserted that the state government was not hiding any data from the Inter-Ministerial Central Team.

At the same time, he issued an appeal to desist from politicising the response to the novel coronavirus crisis. Promising the migrant workers that he was talking to the Centre regarding their desire to go home, the Maharashtra CM made it clear that trains won't run for this purpose. He also paid homage to the family of two policemen who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/yjy7PUQ0mP — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 26, 2020

Maharashtra witnessed a huge leap in novel coronavirus cases after 811 confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 7628. The Maharashtra Public Health Department mentioned that 1076 persons had been discharged after full recovery. 22 deaths- 13 in Mumbai, 4 in Pune and one each in Pune rural, Malegaon, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, and Solapur were reported in the day, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 323.

