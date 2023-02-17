Fadnavis Says He Was Always Confident Of Shinde Camp’s Win; ‘Real Balasaheb Followers’

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday, February 17, congratulated Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after the Election Commission of India (ECI) termed the Shinde-led faction ‘the real Shiv Sena’. Terming Shinde camp the followers of Balasaheb Thackeray, Fadnavis said that he was confident that the Shinde camp would win the battle aganst Uddhav Thackeray.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has become the real Shiv Sena. The Shinde led faction was the actual follower of the ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray. I congratulate him on the Election Commission’s decision,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Expressing faith in the poll body’s decision, Fadnavis said, “We (BJP) were confident from day 1 that the Election Commission will declare Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena because if you look at EC's earlier orders on different parties, they were similar decisions.”

‘Victory Of Balasaheb's Ideology': Eknath Shinde

Following the Election Commission’s decision, Eknath Shinde described the Election Commission's decision to recognise his faction as the real Shiv Sena as victory of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology.

“I thank Election Commission. Majority counts in democracy. This is the victory of Balasaheb's legacy. Ours is the true Shiv Sena,” Shinde said, reacting to the poll panel's decision.

EC declares Shinde camp ‘Real Shiv Sena’

In a massive blow to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 17 ordered that the party name 'Shiv Sena' and the symbol 'Bow and Arrow' will be retained by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The EC verdict came after it observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It said that Sena's constitution, amended in 2018, was not on record of the poll panel.