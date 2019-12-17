Fadnavis Slams Maharashtra Govt On Compensation For Farmers, Calls It A 'betrayal'

Addressing the media in Nagpur on Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had betrayed the farmers. He referred to the promise made by Sena to pay each distressed farmer Rs.25,000 per hectare. He also accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of blaming the Centre to hide its own failures. Moreover, he mentioned that Finance Minister Jayant Patil’s response to providing relief to the farmers was unsatisfactory.

Read: Sanjay Raut Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Savarkar Row And Shiv Sena's Stance On CAA

Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly: The manner in which this govt is being run, in its first stage itself, it has betrayed the farmers of Maharashtra. We raised this issue strongly in the Assembly today. The Assembly has been adjourned for the day. https://t.co/uyyCewnWso — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

Read: Congress Leader Sachin Sawant Accuses BJP Of Corruption For The Shivaji Smarak Project

'You have not given money'

Fadnavis remarked, “The government attempted to blame the Centre in desperation. The norms of the Centre are fixed. Even we ran a government for 5 years. The Centre gave us money according to those norms only. It is true that the Modi government gave more money than the alliance government before. My question is for Jayant Patil. When you made the announcement, did you do it on your own accord or on the Centre’s behalf? It is not proper to take the name of the Centre to hide your own failures. Rs.25,000 per hectare was your stance. You made this announcement. You came together. You created the Common Minimum Programme. You promised in the CMP that you would help the farmers. But you have not given money. This is a betrayal of the farmers. To protest this, the opposition in the Assembly aggressively raised this issue. The house has been adjourned for today. It is clear from Jayant Patil’s statement that the farmers will not get the money. It is clear that the farmers have been betrayed.”

Read: After Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar Remark, Ram Madhav Shares Former PM Indira Gandhi's Letter

Read: Ahead Of Nagpur Assembly Session, Fadnavis Hits Out At MVA Over Cabinet Expansion

(With ANI inputs)