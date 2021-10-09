Fadnavis Slams NCP For Politicising Drug Bust; Cites 'clean' Person He Claims NCB Let Go

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday criticised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for politicising the Mumbai cruise drug bust case and asserted that everyone should be united to fight against the drug menace. On Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's allegations of BJP's links in the case, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) said that those who are clean were released by NCB.

"NCB has clarified all the people detained by the agency were thoroughly examined, their mobile phones were checked. On that day NCB released one person related to NCP also. I would not mention his name because he is a clean person," Fadnavis said.

NCB has very clearly said that those who were clean were released, he said. "The drug is a menace. Politicising it is a very wrong thing. One NCP associate's son was also released later after being found clean so we do not want to bring their name because we think politicising this issue is wrong and we should be united in the fight against drug menace," the BJP leader stated.

His response comes after NCP leader Nawab Malik alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) allowed two people, including one of them associated with BJP, to leave Cordelia ship even as the raid was underway on October 2. He had also claimed that Aryan Khan's arrest was 'forgery'. "For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," he said.

He also alleged Manish Bhanushali, a person who was seen with Arbaaz Merchant, also had BJP links while showing a picture with PM Modi and Amit Shah. He also questioned NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's with one, KP Gosavi, whose selfie with Aryan went viral. Meanwhile, Bhanushali has denied Malik's claim and claimed that he tipped NCB about the presence of drugs, and didn't know Aryan Khan would be there.

NCB rebuts Nawab Malik

The anti-drug agency refuted NCP allegations and called them 'frivolous'. "All allegations levelled against NCB are baseless, motivated, afterthought and prejudice. Such statements are based on conjecture and assumptions that are frivolous and malicious in view of documents and records produced by NCB," NCB Deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh said. Earlier, the agency had stated that allegations made against it are likely retaliatory due to its past action. Nawab Malik's son-in-law had earlier been arrested in a drug case.