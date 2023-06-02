'Fair To All & Fear None,' Indian Army Issues Stern Warning To Fake News Peddlers

The Indian Army in a post through its official handle on Twitter stated that all ranks of the Indian Army are race, caste, creed and gender-agnostic with emphasis on the statement "fair to all & fear none". The post was done in response to social media posts

that provided information on personnel from a certain community stationed in strife-torn Manipur. This was being done by miscreants from and outside of Manipur who wanted to provoke anti-army sentiments in the violence-hit state.

The Indian Army in its statement said that a message posted on Twitter and Facebook, circulated through messaging apps, gives out details of Army Officers of a particular community performing internal security duties in Manipur. Compounded with casting aspersions on their loyalty and integrity towards the nation, the message is aimed at maligning the very foundation of faith and ethos of officers of Indian Army, the statement read. The very officers being discredited have spent sleepless nights, gone without food and water, rescued thousands and have provided refuge to people beyond religion, caste or creed in Manipur, it added.

The statement further asserted that, “All ranks of Indian Army are race, caste, creed & gender agnostic- fair to all & fear none. Officers and troops of Indian Army are posted to all parts of the country as per the requirement of the organisation. It must also be noted that the numbers depicted in the list represents a minute fraction of the total number of officers posted in all formations and units in Manipur currently.”

“The post is an attempt to undermine an institution that is a microcosm of the nation and has ever let regional biases interfere in its functioning and Indian Army strongly refutes this hideous message,” the statement added.

Manipur violence

After a "Tribal Solidarity March" was held throughout the hill districts on May 3 to oppose the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, fighting broke out in Manipur.

Tension over the displacement of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land had caused a number of local agitations before the violence in Manipur.

The majority of Meiteis, who make up around 53% of Manipur's population, reside in the Imphal Valley. Another 40% of the population is made up of the Naga and Kuki tribes, who live in the hill areas.

Amit Shah to set up Judicial Commission

Amit Shah said on Thursday that the union government has decided to form a judicial commission to look into all facets of the violence in Manipur. The commission would be presided over by a retired judge with the rank of Chief Justice of the High Court.

In order to build cooperation across the agencies in Manipur, Shah also announced the creation of the "Interagency Unified Command".

"Many agencies are working in Manipur. To establish better coordinating between them, under the chairmanship of retired DG of CRPF Kuldiep Singh, an Interagency Unified Command will be established," he said.

"CBI will also be investigating a few of the cases therein, and I assure the people of Manipur that the investigations will be carried out without any bias and discrimination and the guilty will be punished," the Home Minister added.