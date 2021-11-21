Fairly Widespread To Moderate Rainfall Likely In India For Next 2 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on November 22.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalseema, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

According to the IMD, strong winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are very likely over the East-central & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea.

Weather forecast for November 22

As the well-marked low-pressure area lies over the East-central Arabian Sea, during the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal. Following this, the low-pressure with associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above sea level.

IMD report read, "The trough from the cyclonic circulation associated with the above well-marked low-pressure Area over East-central Arabian Sea to Maharashtra coast extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists."

From November 25, an increase in rainfall activity is likely over Tamil Nadu. For the subsequent days, fairly widespread to Widespread light to moderate rainfall over south Peninsular India with isolated heavy falls likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu. While regions over the Islands of India are likely to experience scattered light to moderate rainfall. And remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's 5-day precipitation forecast, a fall in minimum temperature by 3-5°C will be observed over most parts of Northwest India during the next three days, and no significant change thereafter. There will be no significant change in minimum temperature over East India and Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and fall by 3-5°C over Madhya Pradesh and by 2-4°C over East India thereafter. And in the next 4-5 days, no significant change in minimum temperatures is predicted in the remaining parts of the country.

(Image: PTI)