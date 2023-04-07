Amritpal Singh's Surrender Report ‘fake News’, Says Punjab Police

The Punjab Police has requested the public to refrain from believing rumours and fake news about the surrender of Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh. In response to a media report that circulated on Friday, the Punjab Police declared it to be fake news and incorrect.

Stating the news report of the surrender of Amrpital as "fake and factually incorrect", the Punjab police said, "Please fact-check news before sharing. Don't spread rumours and fake news."

Notably, Amritpal has been on the run from the Punjab police since March 18. There have been speculations that the radical preacher might surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Parminder Singh Bhandal has assured that if fugitive Waris Punjab De chief, wants to surrender, the police will facilitate it in accordance with the law.

"We are continuously working to ensure the safety and security of people in Amritsar. Right now, we are more focused on managing traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Amritpal wants to surrender, we are ready to help him do that in accordance with the law," he said last Saturday.

Amritpal denies negotiating surrender

Fugitive Amritpal Singh on March 30, released a video wherein he claimed that he has not laid any conditions for his surrender. "Till date, I am very much safe. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but today I am perfectly fine. Even the first video and this video I am recording and I want to make it very clear that I am not in the custody of the police. I promise to all people that I will definitely come out among them very soon," the radical preacher said in the video addressing his aides.

He also said that those who think he ran away or left his friends should "get that thing out of your minds". Notably, the crackdown on Singh and his aides occurred three weeks after the storming of Ajnala police station by his supporters. The incident took place on February 23, wherein they demanded the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.