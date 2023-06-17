Fake Antique Dealer Monson Mavunkal Gets Life Sentence In POCSO Case

The Ernakulam POCSO Court, in Kerala's Kochi, convicted the prime accused in the Antiques fraud case, Monson Mavunkal, in a minor's rape case on Saturday (June 17). He has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5,25,000 in the POCSO case.

He was accused of sexually harassing his domestic helper's minor daughter in 2019. The complaint filed against Monson stated that he had sexually abused the minor multiple times.

The trial in the POCSO case against Monson began on June 3, 2022. Subsequently, the Kerala Police team launched an investigation into the matter and filed their chargesheet on February 7, 2023. The hearing of the matter in the court concluded on March 30 and the Ernakulam POCSO court pronounced him guilty of the charges today (June 17).

The survivor claimed that Monson had sexually molested her between January 11, 2020, and September 24, 2021, with the promise of providing educational support.

Monson is also accused in two other sexual assault cases where he allegedly exploited a woman from April 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019. In another case, he is accused of molesting a woman by falsely offering her a job at the Medical University, which he falsely claimed to be starting soon.

Antiques fraud case: Monson defends Kerala KPCC chief

Monson, who is accused in 15 cases, has reiterated while appearing before the special POCSO court in Kochi that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran had no role in the antique fraud case. In his last court appearance held earlier this week, he repeated the same.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has ordered the Crime Branch not to arrest Kannur MP and Congress stalwart K Sudhakaran, who is facing the state Crime Branch probe in a cheating case revolving around antique dealer Monson. While hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Sudhakaran, the court has directed the police to not arrest him till June 21, which is the next date of hearing in the matter.

All about Antiques fraud case

Cherthala native Mavunka, who boasts a collection of unique and historic antiques, was apprehended by the Crime Branch in September 2021. He is facing charges of allegedly having swindled Rs 10 crore from various individuals. A case was registered with the Crime Branch based on a complaint filed by Yaqoob Purayil, Anoop V Ahamed, M T Shameer, Siddique Purayil, E A Salim, and Shanimon. One of the complainants, Anoop had earlier claimed that he had given Rs 25 lakhs to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran

Monson is also accused of forging documents falsely stating that he held a bank balance of Rs 2,62,000 crores. The series of frauds committed by Monson came to the fore after a raid conducted by the Crime Branch at his residence in Kaloor in September 2021.