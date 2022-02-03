Fake call centre busted in Gurgaon, 3 arrested

Gurgaon, Feb 2 (PTI) The Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad busted a fake call centre here that was allegedly involved in duping US nationals and arrested three of its team leaders, officials said.

A laptop, a hard disk and five mobile phones were also recovered from the call centre, they said.

The CM's Flying Squad, Gurgaon, received a tip-off that a fake call centre was being run from the fourth floor of DLF Corporate Greens Tower 1 in Sector 74A. Based on the information, CM's Flying Squad DSP Inderjeet Yadav conducted a raid at the spot with his team. Twelve men and four women were found working at the call centre, the officials said.

They did not have any valid OSP (Other Service Providers) licences from the Department of Telecommunications or any other document related to their work, they said.

Three team leaders, who were identified as Gurjant Singh, Salman Sheikh and Manpreet Singh, were arrested from the spot. They revealed that they had duped many foreigners, according to the officials.

The accused trapped foreigners after collecting data like names, mobile numbers, e-mails and addresses. They would ask the foreigners to pay USD 500 to 2,000 on the pretext of helping them solve Social Security Number-related problems, DSP Yadav said.

The call centre had been operational for a month. Raids are being conducted to arrest others involved in the crime, he said.

An FIR has been registered at Cybercrime police station here, the officials said. PTI COR DIV DIV

