Fake Call Centre Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Jobs Busted, 11 Held

A 26-year-old mountaineer, along with 10 women, was arrested for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping people on the pretext of providing jobs in an airline, police said on Friday.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Firozabad district in Uttar Padesh, collected data of job aspirants from online portals and cheated over 50 people mainly from Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for over past 45, they said.

Police received a tip-off on Thursday about an illegal call center operating in Kanhaiya Nagar in northwest Delhi. A raid was conducted and Kumar, along with 10 women tele-callers, was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Kumar using women tele-callers lured unemployed youth for jobs in 'Tata Air India' and sent them forged appointment letters on WhatsApp, he said.

The women conducted so called telephonic interviews and demanded Rs 1500 to Rs 8,000 from job seekers as part of registration fee, uniform charges, etc, police said.

Kumar is an international mountaineer who has scaled Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa. Earlier, he was in tour and travels business but suffered a huge loss, following which he started a fake call centre, they said.

A total of 18 mobile phones, two debit cards and other items were seized during the raid, police said. PTI NIT AQS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)