Fake Call Centres Busted In Delhi, 34 Arrested For Cheating Foreign Nationals Of Rs 10 Cr

Delhi Police on Saturday, arrested thirty-four people for allegedly extorting money from foreign nationals under the pretext of them being from the US Drug Enforcement Agency, apple technical support and McAfee antivirus support. The Delhi Police Cybercrime cell took it to Twitter and informed about the illegal call centres.

The main accused namely Kshitiz Bali, Abhishek and Dhananjay Negi were running two illegal call centres from a building in Uttam Nagar from where they used to send voice recordings to foreign nationals, pretending to be US Drug Enforcement and extort money from them. The main accused are also the owners of the illegal call centre. They have also been arrested.

According to the Delhi Police, the accused used to send pop-ups to unsuspecting people that their devices have been hacked and then on the pretext of providing technical support by McAfee they used to cheat them. They also used to cheat unsuspecting callers by sending recorded messages and pretending to be from Apple technical support.

Cyber Police busts fake call centres

In January, the Cyber Police in Kashmir busted several fake call centres on Wednesday and arrested 23 people for allegedly duping people by posing as executives of multinational companies on phone. During these raids, 23 accused persons involved in running these fake call centres were arrested, he said. During the course of the investigation, it was established that some fake call centre employees were posing as executives of multinational companies and duping innocent people in the name of offering technical support and solutions to their software problems. The accused were making cold calls and sending e-mails and pop-ups on the victims' computer screens.

62% of cybercrime complaints in 2020 linked to financial frauds

Last year, 62 per cent of the cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds, police said in a statement here. The Delhi Police said a spurt was witnessed in incidents of cybercrime during the coronavirus lockdown. Twenty-four per cent of the complaints were related to social media, primarily online harassment, and the rest 14 per cent were related to crimes such as hacking and data theft. Several cases were registered in matters related to tech support, immigration and IRS call centre scams and 125 persons were arrested. These fake call centres were being used to cheat foreign nationals.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.