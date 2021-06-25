Fake COVID-19 Vaccination: Bihar Nurse Jabs Man With Empty Syringe; Video Goes Viral

In another instance of laxity in COVID-19 vaccine administration, on June 21, a video went viral on social media portals wherein a nurse is seen jabbing a man with an empty syringe at a vaccination centre set up at Urdu School in Bahrampur Imambara in Chapra, Bihar. The person who fell prey to the nurse's carelessness was present at the centre with his friend Aman Khan who filmed the session for his friend.

The incident took place in Chhapra city’s ward number 1 near the Bada Imambara area. The video started doing the rounds on social media, inviting action against the nurse. While the young man was being injected with the syringe, his friend was standing nearby to shoot a video of him getting vaccinated.

Show-cause notice issued to nurse

Saran's District Immunization Officer (DIO) Dr Ajay Kumar informed that a show-cause notice has been issued to nurse Chanda Kumari who is 48-year-old and she was asked to give an explanation within 48 hours.

Understandably so, the culpable nurse has been removed from her duty. However, DIO Kumar informed the media that she did not purposefully miss the vaccine. In fact, in her defence, he said that overcrowding at vaccination centres led to this hasty act.

Meanwhile, authorities have asked the man who fell victim to the empty syringe to get jabbed on any day he chose. Upon being asked event the victim said that the nurse did not deliberately skip the vaccine dose but it was a mistake that happened because there were a lot of people waiting in a queue at the centre.