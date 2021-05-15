Fake COVID Vaccination Certificate On Co-WIN App In Karnataka, Dy CM Says 'not Possible'

Amid the growing demand for vaccination in the country, a shocking incident came to light in Karnataka, in which citizens who had received their first dose, and had booked their slots for the second dose, even before being administered the dose and getting fully immunized against COVID-19, got their completion certificate on Co-WIN portal. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a technical glitch or some prank, for the authorities have denied the possibility of such an incident taking place.

Got completion certificate of my Mom, even before she was administered the second dose: Ashish Mathew

Ashish Mathew, who got a completion certificate for his Mom in Karnataka, even before she was administered the second dose, narrated the entire episode in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network."On Friday morning, I took my mother for her second dose of vaccination, the first was administered on April 16, and there I saw the gate was shut, and there was a huge queue of people, mostly senior citizens," he said and went on, "When I asked, some people, who happened to be my subscriber on YouTube, they told me their plight -how they came for the vaccination on Wednesday but did no get it done, and on the portal found their completion certificates."

He pointed out that he was unaware of what was to happen next until he went back home. "I came back home, and just to verify after hearing so many stories, I went to the Co-WIN portal to check if the certificate was available or not, and to my shock it was." Elaborating on the same, he added, "My mother's vaccination certificate stated that she was administered the vaccine on May 5, between 1-4 PM by some Shruti Shree." He went on to call the entire incident 'shocking'.

As per reports, he was not the only one, all those people who had booked their appointments for that day in the center had been given the certificates.

Dy CM of Karnataka refutes claims; says 'not possible'



Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka C. N. Ashwath Narayan refuted the claims, saying" Whoever has been vaccinated only their name and data will be entered and unless the data is entered, you cannot get the completion certificate on the Co-WIN app." Calling it an isolated case, which may have been a 'prank' or a 'mischief', he said, "If ever you face a situation like this, contact us."

