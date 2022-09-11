Fake Currency Notes With Face Value Of Over Rs 16 Lakh Seized In Odisha, One Held

A person from Delhi was arrested in Odisha's Rourkela district after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 16 lakh were recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special task force of the crime branch with help of the district police apprehended the person from Sector-17 areas of Rourkela city on Saturday and seized the fake notes from him, a senior officer said.

The accused, who hails from Badarpur area of Delhi, has been residing in north Odisha city, he said.

"Fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 16.11 lakh, a laptop, a colour printer and other incriminating articles were recovered from his possession," the officer said.

A case has been registered at Sector 15 Police Station, Rourkela for necessary legal action.

