Fake Drug Case: Kerala Woman Vindicated As Excise Minister Expresses Regret

Kerala Excise Minister MB Rajesh has apologised to the victim woman who was arrested and jailed for 72 days in a fake drug case in Kerala. "It was an unfortunate incident. Strict action will be taken against the officials who tried to frame her. The government would inform the court that she was innocent," Rajesh told the media.

The woman, identified as Sheela Sunny, said that she was happy with the response of the government. "The minister expressed his regret and assured me that I would face no further ordeal," Sheela told reporters.

Inspector suspended

K. Satheeshan, the inspector who probed the case, was suspended pending inquiry by the department. "The internal inquiry team found that Sateeshan had made a huge lapse in the manner of probing the case. Earlier, the official was transferred from Irinjalakkuda Excise Circle to Malappuram Range Office.

"Satheeshan had claimed that the anonymous information of Sheela in possession of LSD came via Whatsapp, however, Satheeshan refused to divulge more information about the source. The same was reported by the Excise Crime Branch.

A report filed by the Excise Crime Branch Joint Commissioner also found that the CCTV footage secured of the raid does not corroborate with the Mahsar report.

Suo Motu case by Human Rights Commission

After media reports came out, the State Human Rights Commission took a suo motu case in this regard and sought a report in 15 days. The commission instructed the Thrissur DCP to file the same.

Sheela to approach High Court to quash the case

Sheela will approach the Kerala High Court with a petition to quash the case filed against her. The move comes after it was found that there were no traces of drugs in the substance seized from her by the lab. The Excise Crime Branch will furnish all reports to the court.

A close relative trapped Sheela?

Crime branch sources hinted that a close relative of Sheela tried to trap her in the fake case. Republic Digital spoke to Sheela's family, and they stated that the names of a couple of people whom they suspect in their close relative circle have been given to the probe team. Crime Branch sources revealed they are close to finding out who planted the fake case.

The case so far

On February 27, the Excise Department raided Sheela’s parlour, where they allegedly found a substance that they claimed was 12 LSD stamps. The department revealed to the media that the combined worth of the substances seized was Rs 60,000. She was jailed for 72 days on false charges of LSD possession and was vindicated after tests by the analytical lab found no traces of the drug. Sheetal sought action against those who tried to trap her in the case and the excise officials who booked her in the fake case.