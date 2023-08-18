Fake Emails Bearing Delhi Police IFSO Logo Circulated To Govt Offices

The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, IFSO of Delhi Police, a special unit that looks into cyber crimes, on Thursday evening officially stated that fake emails under its logo are being circulated to various government offices. The Delhi Police IFSO unit has mentioned that its logo is being circulated for malicious motives. Government offices have received fake emails regarding the invitation to an official function being organised by the Delhi Police IFSO.

According to reports, government officials, in the fake emails, are being warned of not following cyber laws and its senior officers have reportedly been summoned. "These emails have been disseminated to several Government offices and are being circulated for malicious motives. They are fake and deceptive. The unit has been alerted of the circulation of these counterfeit emails.," said Prashant Gautam Deputy Commisioner of Police (IFSO).

"There has been no authorisation granted for the production and dissemination of this content. Appropriate measures are being taken to address the issue," added Prashant Gautam Deputy Commisioner of Police ( IFSO), Delhi Police.