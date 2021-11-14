Fake fertiliser manufacturing unit busted

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 14 (PTI) A fake fertiliser manufacturing unit has been busted in a village here, police said Sunday.

The owner, Ramesh Pal, has been arrested, they said, adding 170 vacant bags with logos of reputed fertiliser firms were recovered during a raid at the factory in Kookra village that falls under New Mandi police station.

Pal had been supplying the fake fertiliser to traders in neighbouring districts, they said. PTI COR MGA MGA

